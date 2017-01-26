Senator Miles Raises Concerns of Lack of African American Representation on UT Board Nominations Governor Abbott’s UT nominations lack diversity

AUSTIN- As a member of the Senate Nominations Committee, Senator Borris L. Miles is very concerned by the names brought forward by Governor Greg Abbott for the University of Texas System (UT) Board of Regents. “Diversity is one of Texas’ greatest strengths. We attract the brightest minds from all over the globe, they work here,…

Know Your Legal Rights….A Talk With Renown Attorney Bob S. Bennett

Know Your Legal Rights….A Talk With Renown Attorney Bob S. Bennett By Keryl L. Douglas, Esq. Knowing their legal rights is imperative for laypersons, especially when confronted by authority or legal challenges; and so it is with experienced lawyers as well.  As evident from his very own personal confrontation with authority and legal challenge from…

Jackson-Lee holds health care rally

Hello, You are invited to the following event: OUR FIRST STAND: SAVE HEALTH CARE RALLY HOSTED BY CONGRESSWOMAN JACKSON LEE Event to be held at the following time, date, and location: Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM (CST) Mickey Leland Federal Building 1919 Smith Street Houston, TX 77002

Deferred property tax payments announced

Houston —Texans who are age 65 or older or who are disabled as defined by law may postpone paying current and delinquent property taxes on their homes by signing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris County Appraisal District office. Once the affidavit is on file, taxes are deferred – but not cancelled – as…

Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus AWD

Cars and Trucks by DJ   Model: 2016 Dodge Journey MSRP: $29,795 MPG: 16 city / 24 highway Horsepower: 283 hp @ 6,350 rpm Towing capacity: 2,500 lbs Engine: 3.6 L V6 Curb weight: 4,327 lbs Dimensions: 192″ L x 72″ W x 67″ H   I test drove the 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus all-wheel drive last week and found it to be a vehicle that could…

Veterans Day thoughts from a widow

Another Veteran’s Day without my husband, Lonal Robinson, a Vietnam Veteran. It feels different. A void has been left. I however, remember his work to reintegrate himself into life on the home soil. His work as a young man made him a great man because he did what was necessary to build a life for…

Defeat of HRC

Franklin Jones   The defeat of HRC was based on her failure to deliver a large enough portion of white voters to coalesce with minority voters to win a majority of votes in the Electoral College. If the split inside the white community is not great enough, the black vote will not determine the outcome.…

AJC Congratulates President-Elect Trump, Urges Quick Steps to UniteNation and Reassure Allies

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — AJC, the global Jewish advocacy organization, congratulates Donald Trump on his election as the 45th President of the United States. “American democracy has spoken after a long and bitterly-fought campaign,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “We wish President-elect Trump well, as he prepares to assume the highest position…

Labor Voters Key to Winning Electoral Coalition in Harris County races

Block-walks, Phone Banks, Mail, Social Media Fuel Turnout  Houston, TX – Members of labor unions in Texas took advantage of a changing Texas political climate to help build winning progressive coalitions in Harris County, Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation Executive Director Hany Khalil said today.    “Labor unions helped put victorious candidates over the top…

Trump wins, glass ceiling still solid

Around 1:30 pm CST on November 8, Hillary Clinton (D), the first female presidential candidate from a major political party  was stunned by Republican businessman Donald Trump in an upset victory for the 45th President of the United States of America. Running mate Mike Pence called the victory “A Historic night.” With his family standing…