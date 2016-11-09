AJC Congratulates President-Elect Trump, Urges Quick Steps to UniteNation and Reassure Allies

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — AJC, the global Jewish advocacy organization, congratulates Donald Trump on his election as the 45th President of the United States. “American democracy has spoken after a long and bitterly-fought campaign,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “We wish President-elect Trump well, as he prepares to assume the highest position…

Labor Voters Key to Winning Electoral Coalition in Harris County races

Block-walks, Phone Banks, Mail, Social Media Fuel Turnout  Houston, TX – Members of labor unions in Texas took advantage of a changing Texas political climate to help build winning progressive coalitions in Harris County, Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation Executive Director Hany Khalil said today.    “Labor unions helped put victorious candidates over the top…

Trump wins, glass ceiling still solid

Around 1:30 pm CST on November 8, Hillary Clinton (D), the first female presidential candidate from a major political party  was stunned by Republican businessman Donald Trump in an upset victory for the 45th President of the United States of America. Running mate Mike Pence called the victory “A Historic night.” With his family standing…

The Houston Sun’s Endorsement

  Sun recommends the following candidates to the offices they are seeking because after review of their candidacy, they will serve the public best. Federal President and Vice President Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine United State Representative, District 9 Al Green United State Representative, District 18 Sheila Jackson Lee United State Representative, District 29 Gene Green Statewide…

What’s Happening Community Calendar

THS is 33 years old The Houston Sun celebrates its 33rd anniversary, Saturday, October 29 at The Power Center at 2 PM. Tickets are $65.00 Tables are set in rounds of 10. For more information, call 713-524-0786 or send email to 33@houstonsun.com.  Help us celebrate the Houstonians who releases sunlight. If you know someone who…

Experts warn that Black homeownership is endangered as primary wealth building tool

WASHINGTON–Annual Legislative Conference cautioned that mortgage lending disparities coupled with public policies and inactions by governmental institutions conspire to impede the growth of Black homeownership.  the State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA), the 2016 homeownership rate for Blacks was 41.7%, lower than the national homeownership rate during the Great Depression years of the 1930s.…

Fitch Releases Preliminary Analysis of Pension Reform Plan

According to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s communication staff Janice Evans released that in the first analysis of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s pension reforms by a financial market expert, Fitch Ratings writes the proposal “includes reforms to benefits and contribution practices that could improve the sustainability of the city’s pensions.”  Fitch also comments on the plan’s use of Pension…

TX House Representative Dist.139­ Jarvis Johnson to Confer Community Awards & Speak on Mental Health ­ Saturday, October 8th

TX State Representative Jarvis Johnson candidly speaks saying, “Mental and emotional well­being is an important aspect of everyday living. We need to remove the stigma associated with mental health so intervention can occur at the onset.” The fast and frantic pace of society, sickness, death, unemployment, disability, divorce, break­ups, all has an impact on mental…

Bland family settles civil suit for $2 million

After the Sandra Bland family settled a wrongful death civil lawsuit,  for two million dollars, State Rep. Garnett Colman said, “I will file the Sandra Bland Act this upcoming session. The Sandra Bland Act will include her family’s wishes and recommendations that have been discussed at the House Committee on County Affairs’ oversight hearings that have risen…

Furr High Schools selected as super school in Houston

XQ: The Super School Project Announces Furr Institute for Innovative Thinking as One of 10 Winning Super Schools Out of Nearly 700 Proposals  HOUSTON – Today, after a rigorous 11-month application and evaluation process, XQ Institute has announced winning Super Schools, including Houston-based team Furr Institute for Innovative Thinking (FIIT). Each school will be awarded $10 million…