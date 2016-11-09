Houston —Texans who are age 65 or older or who are disabled as defined by law may postpone paying current and delinquent property taxes on their homes by signing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris County Appraisal District office. Once the affidavit is on file, taxes are deferred – but not cancelled – as…
Cars and Trucks by DJ Model: 2016 Dodge Journey MSRP: $29,795 MPG: 16 city / 24 highway Horsepower: 283 hp @ 6,350 rpm Towing capacity: 2,500 lbs Engine: 3.6 L V6 Curb weight: 4,327 lbs Dimensions: 192″ L x 72″ W x 67″ H I test drove the 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus all-wheel drive last week and found it to be a vehicle that could…
Another Veteran’s Day without my husband, Lonal Robinson, a Vietnam Veteran. It feels different. A void has been left. I however, remember his work to reintegrate himself into life on the home soil. His work as a young man made him a great man because he did what was necessary to build a life for…
Franklin Jones The defeat of HRC was based on her failure to deliver a large enough portion of white voters to coalesce with minority voters to win a majority of votes in the Electoral College. If the split inside the white community is not great enough, the black vote will not determine the outcome.…
