AUSTIN- Senator Borris L. Miles filed SB 574, to expand job training and increase the number of paid internships to high school and college students. “Students need a pathway to success,” said Senator Miles. “Last week, I filed SB 482, to give youth in the foster care system access to higher education and career assistance.…
Like this:
Like Loading...
AUSTIN- As a member of the Senate Nominations Committee, Senator Borris L. Miles is very concerned by the names brought forward by Governor Greg Abbott for the University of Texas System (UT) Board of Regents. “Diversity is one of Texas’ greatest strengths. We attract the brightest minds from all over the globe, they work here,…
Like this:
Like Loading...
Know Your Legal Rights….A Talk With Renown Attorney Bob S. Bennett By Keryl L. Douglas, Esq. Knowing their legal rights is imperative for laypersons, especially when confronted by authority or legal challenges; and so it is with experienced lawyers as well. As evident from his very own personal confrontation with authority and legal challenge from…
Like this:
Like Loading...
Hello, You are invited to the following event: OUR FIRST STAND: SAVE HEALTH CARE RALLY HOSTED BY CONGRESSWOMAN JACKSON LEE Event to be held at the following time, date, and location: Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM (CST) Mickey Leland Federal Building 1919 Smith Street Houston, TX 77002
Like this:
Like Loading...