Hello, You are invited to the following event: OUR FIRST STAND: SAVE HEALTH CARE RALLY HOSTED BY CONGRESSWOMAN JACKSON LEE Event to be held at the following time, date, and location: Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM (CST) Mickey Leland Federal Building 1919 Smith Street Houston, TX 77002
Houston —Texans who are age 65 or older or who are disabled as defined by law may postpone paying current and delinquent property taxes on their homes by signing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris County Appraisal District office. Once the affidavit is on file, taxes are deferred – but not cancelled – as…
Cars and Trucks by DJ Model: 2016 Dodge Journey MSRP: $29,795 MPG: 16 city / 24 highway Horsepower: 283 hp @ 6,350 rpm Towing capacity: 2,500 lbs Engine: 3.6 L V6 Curb weight: 4,327 lbs Dimensions: 192″ L x 72″ W x 67″ H I test drove the 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus all-wheel drive last week and found it to be a vehicle that could…
Another Veteran’s Day without my husband, Lonal Robinson, a Vietnam Veteran. It feels different. A void has been left. I however, remember his work to reintegrate himself into life on the home soil. His work as a young man made him a great man because he did what was necessary to build a life for…
