New Orleans a quick-get-a-way

By: Sheila Ray Reed

The great thing about New Orleans is that it is about a five hour drive time from Houston and even less by air; 50 minutes via airline. It is the perfect get-a-way, whether for a birthday celebration, a girl or guy hang-out trip, and oh yeah, a romantic adventure or even for an overnight trip like what I did. It was just a spontaneous get-a-way.

Yes, we have heard it time-and-time again, the delicious unforgettable “Nawlings” food. Yet, it is ever so true, for whatever season you decided to venture in the wonderfully festive city of New Orleans, there is something good to eat.

One of my favorite places for an early midday feast is the Court of Two Sisters. I love the courtyard and the live jazz ensemble; it is like food to the soul. The indoor dining area is swell too but you get the total experience by sitting down and dining in the courtyard.

Here comes the part that has your mouth watering, the scrumptious Creole entrées. The hot buffet that serves up gumbo, turtle soup, shrimp etouffee, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, red bean ‘n rice, slow cooked Cajun-veal, red or brown chicken and duck, blacken and fried fish, truffle bourbon mashed sweet potatoes, beer-grilled corn with spicy compound butter variety of breakfast sausages and the omelet and hotcakes station that cooks it up for you to your liking.

On the other side is the chilled buffet. That area serves-up a variety of Creole influence appetizing favorites such as chicken and macaroni salads incorporated with Andouille and celery root dressing, cooled shrimp based in Andouille dressing, greenbean and artichoke casserole, grilled Creole mirliton (chayote squash) ratatouille and an assortment of fresh salad greens.

To sweeten your palate the desserts included New Orleans style bread pudding with bourbon sauce, the classic Banana Foster, Mardi Gras King Cake, pecan pie and pecan lace cookies, Julaines cheese pie and Red Velvet Cake and butter milk beignets and yes-tasty brownies, etc. The only thing missing from the buffet on this trip were the Alaskan crabs legs which are a favorite of mine.

I am sure you are with me on this, but when you travel you want your hotel accommodations to be the best. The Hotel Modern provided this. I love the mosaic and sophisticated chic upscale ambience of this hotel. Breakfast at Tivoli and Lee, the hotel’s southern bistro was simply delicious. The in-house Andouille sausage, with a side of medium fried eggs, French toast and grits was also a yummy addition. They served you the right portion where you are able to leave a clean plate.

I loved my room and its luxurious king-size pillow-top mattress. I had a good night’s rest with the comfort of the down bedding. I must share this with you; the shower was like stepping into your own personal spa. It was spacious and fabulous with porcelain mosaics tile; very relaxing like taking a Vichy shower. The workout room was the best with the latest-state-of the art equipment with web access and the elliptical machine.

The Hotel Modern is located on the St. Charles Avenue Streetcar Line in the Historical District, and it you prefer walking to the French Quarter it is only a 10-mintue walk Reservations can be made at (504) 962-0900.

