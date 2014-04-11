Coach Darrell Asberry Series: Part I

By: Alan C. Peterson, II

April 10, 2014

Houston- With the Tigers on probation, the 2010 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship vacated (TSU’s first since 1968), and back to back 2-9 records in 2012 and 2013, many fans and alumni have become angry, disconnected and flat out disgusted with TSU’s Football Program.

But before you dispose of your Tiger paraphernalia and attempt to sell your season tickets, I encourage you to complete one simple task… meet Head Coach Darrell Asberry. Let’s take a second to analyze and dissect the history, journey and vision of the leader of the Mighty Tigers Football program.

Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana (home of the Southern Jaguars), having played quarterback for Jackson State University from 1991-1994 and serving as their Offensive Coordinator form 2001-2002, Coach Asberry is no stranger to the intense competitiveness that resides within the SWAC. In 2003, he departed from Jackson State to serve as the Offensive Coordinator at Coahoma Community College. After the 2003 season, Coach Asberry ventured to North Carolina Central University where he would spend the next 2 seasons holding the title of Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach in 2004 and getting promoted to Assistant Head Coach while retaining his Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach responsibilities in 2005. Once the 2005 season concluded, Coach Asberry remained in North Carolina and became the Head Coach of Shaw University. In his six seasons at Shaw from 2006-2011, Coach Asberry led the Bears to three Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Championships (2007, 2008, 2010), two NCAA Division II Playoff appearances and amassed an overall record of 40-25 and conference record of 30-13. He was also named CIAA Coach of the Year in 2007 and the Pigskin Club’s CIAA Coach of the Year in 2010. After leaving a championship mark on the CIAA, Coach Asberry found himself back in the SWAC in December 2011 officially becoming the 15th Head Football Coach of Texas Southern University.

On Tuesday, October 9, 2012, in the middle of Coach Asberry’s first season as TSU’s Head Coach, with the team sitting at 1-5, on a 5 game losing streak and fresh off of an October 6th 45-0 crushing defeat courtesy of SWAC rival Alabama State, the NCAA put TSU on probation. Coach Asberry and the TSU faithful knew the punishment would be bad…but not this bad. A crippling scholarship limit, scheduling restrictions and a post season ban until 2015 is not what a first year Head Coach of a struggling team wants to hear.

Many fans asked themselves the same types of questions, “Why did an accomplished coach come into this situation in the first place?” “Why did he stay at TSU once the punishment was handed down?” “How does he plan on winning?”

Well… maybe Coach Asberry was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous quote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Maybe he likes Houston. Maybe he wanted another challenge in the sport that he loves. Maybe Coach Asberry figured no one expected him to win at TSU anyway.

On January 11, 2014, I attended the Meet and Greet with Athletic Director Dr. Charles McClelland and Coach Asberry where students, faculty, staff and alumni were invited to discuss the present state and future of TSU Football. During this meeting, Athletic Director McClelland and Coach Asberry were very transparent about the current condition and vision of the program. It was also at this meeting where Coach Asberry graciously agreed to meet with me at noon on January 23, 2014.

Upon my arrival (11:45 a.m.), I walked into a midseason rivalry week type atmosphere. Assistant and positions coaches were aggressively reviewing notes and film on targeted recruits and current players as if a depth chart was due the following day, while staff members were lightly discussing academics with a few current players that were passing through. After assessing the situation for approximately thirty seconds, I was greeted by a member of the Sports Information Staff and was told to give Coach a few moments. At 12:15 p.m., I was escorted into what mimicked an NFL War Room. I walked into an organized mess of an office — the type of office that only those familiar with the intricacies of the game of football could understand. A freshly drafted and detailed depth chart dominated the dry eraser board with a few plays diagramed in the corners. I could tell there probably had been a coaches meeting earlier that day as the conference table was covered with loose paper, notebooks and DVD’s. I even think Coach Asberry was watching film as I entered his office. The atmosphere, environment and overall culture reeked with an intensity of urgency, commitment, and excitement — you would have thought the TSU Tigers were playing the season opener against Prairie View the next day.

Coach Asberry shared his thoughts with me — a focused and earnest discussion regarding challenges, passion, expectations, and optimism.

AP: What made you leave a program that you built to be a consistent champion to come to TSU?

Coach Asberry:

Taking over the program at Shaw was a challenge. They had won a championship in ‘04, but for the last couple of years they had been down. I had been a coordinator for some years and I finally got an opportunity to become my own head coach. I met with the people at Shaw and it was a good fit for me and my family at the time.

We got beat up pretty bad my first year. We went out and got some recruiting done; I put a great staff together, everybody was committed, everybody worked and had the same goal. We had great support from the staff, and administration. We won and we graduated the athletes but it was a challenge. Coming here to Texas Southern I knew it would be a challenge.

It’s just taking a little longer to make the change here at TSU than it did at Shaw. The rules are a little different – Division 1 and Division 11. I see the change — I see some change.

AP: Was it the challenge of turning TSU into a champion that brought you here?

Coach Asberry:

I always wondered, even when I was playing football at Jackson State, why Texas Southern could never get over the hump because of where they were located. You would think they would have everything. I wanted that challenge…I wanted to become part of something special.

I had done all I could do at Shaw. I built a program with my staff and the administration and it was time for a change. I wanted to take on a new challenge in life to see if I was ready for what they call the “big time” and the “big stage.” I can say one thing about the SWAC, the fans haven’t changed. It’s still rough. It’s still hard in the SWAC. It’s about THAT challenge… It’s in me. I never back down from anything. I just keep going and keep going.

AP: Can you tell me about the sanctions involving the scholarship situation and the post season ban?

Coach Asberry:

We will be eligible in 2015 to compete for the SWAC Championship. We are one year down now. We can still win the Sheridan Black College National Championship and we can win our division in 2014 but can’t compete for the SWAC championship. We are about 98% through the sanctions. The other piece is the scholarship piece. We can only have 65 on scholarship…60 full and not to super exceed 65 on money. We can only sign 16 kids this year and can’t afford to miss. What the community and alumni need to understand is that the kids we are bringing in out of high school have to be ready to play because we don’t have the luxury to redshirt a kid due to lack of depth. Those sanctions have hurt us and we will be off of that penalty in October 2017, which means that we won’t be able to use all the scholarships until 2018. We just need to get the right mixture of young student athletes that can help us win football games.

AP: Considering how well you played against the SWAC Champions (Southern), how would you describe last year?

Coach Asberry:

Not having a spring practice and bringing on kids that had 20 something days to get to know each other to get ready for a game was tough. The second half of the season, we started gelling. We played hard, with a lot of passion and we didn’t want to quit. The locker room is different from our first year to now. We went from going in a locker room after you lose a game and guys are talking about what they are getting ready to go do, to now when you walk in after a tough loss you have guys crying, you have guys upset and talking about the game and the mistakes we made as a team. That means something and tells you that we are heading in the right direction of wanting to get better and we as coaches have to lead them in the right direction.

AP: What are your expectations for this year?

Coach Asberry:

People always tell me I set my expectations extremely high. They tell me we are still on probation and still have these sanctions, but they are high. We want to win. We want to win the ones they say we can’t win and win the ones we are supposed to win. As a coach when you go back to those last 4 losses…conference losses. That hurt. We want to take care of those guys. It’s year 3 and its time to win some football games.

For the Tiger faithful, changes may be coming sooner than expected. Just as Coach Asberry built Shaw into a consistent champion through calculated recruiting, history seemed to repeat itself on National Signing Day. On February 5, 2014, TSU signed 12 recruits (6 defensive and 6 offensive players) in addition to 4 mid-year signees. With multiple 2 Star Recruits, the Tiger’s 2014 recruiting class not only ranks as one of the best in the SWAC this year, but one of the best in recent TSU memory.

TSU’s Spring Game: April 12, 2014 at Durley Field on TSU’s Campus. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm.

