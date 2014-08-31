So much for the new stadium… UH Coogs Lose

The University of Houston Cougars opened up their new TDECU stadium against the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners. The Coogs were ten point favorites heading into the game. The crowd and players were super rowdy for the season opener but things went bad in a hurry. The Roadrunners ran all over the Cougars 27-7, countering back from losing to the Cougars last season on their home field 59-28.

The game started off shaky throughout most of the first quarter offensively with both teams fumbling back to back.Through the midway point of the first quarter the Roadrunners scored a touchdown off of a Coogs fumble thanks to Runningback David Glasco II with the 3 yard run to put the Roadrunners up 7-0.

Glasco finished the game off with 81 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout most part of the game the Coogs offense couldn’t get going at all. The Offensive-line couldn’t protect their quarterback, Wide Receivers dropped passes and couldn’t run the ball effectively putting out a pathetic -26 yards on the ground on 23 carries. They couldn’t convert on 3rd downs going 4-16, not your ordinary Cougars football. Sophomore quarterback John O’Korn went 21-43 for 204 yards but was picked off four times.



“It was very disappointing. They out-played us, out-executed us,” said Cougar Coach Tony Levine.

The only good thing for Houston fans was that it wasn’t bad traffic leaving the stadium to head home as fans were leaving towards the end of the third quarter.

“Our number one goal is to compete for the conference championship,” said Coach Levine.

The early trend for this series now is that both teams have won on the road so nobody has the home-field advantage. The Cougars next game is against Grambling next Saturday at home as they have another chance to get their first win at the new stadium.

