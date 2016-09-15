Furr High Schools selected as super school in Houston

XQ: The Super School Project Announces Furr Institute for Innovative Thinking as One of 10 Winning Super Schools Out of Nearly 700 Proposals

HOUSTON – Today, after a rigorous 11-month application and evaluation process, XQ Institute has announced winning Super Schools, including Houston-based team Furr Institute for Innovative Thinking (FIIT). Each school will be awarded $10 million over the next 5 years. All 10 schools will serve as catalysts for change, making high school more relevant, engaging and effective for every student, everywhere.

“The Super School Project was born out of the conviction and commitment that every child from every background has a right to a quality education that prepares them for a future none of us can easily predict,” said Russlynn Ali, Chief Executive Officer of XQ Institute. “We are proud to partner with each of these 10 amazing teams who represent the power of communities coming together to restore the goals and excellence that the founders of our public schools envisioned.”

Furr Institute for Innovative Thinking is focused on relevant learning that addresses issues of social justice that impact students’ lives while empowering them to have a positive impact on their local community, and beyond.