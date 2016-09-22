What’s Happening Community Calendar

THS is 33 years old

The Houston Sun celebrates its 33rd anniversary, Saturday, October 29 at The Power Center at 2 PM. Tickets are $65.00 Tables are set in rounds of 10. For more information, call 713-524-0786 or send email to 33@houstonsun.com. Help us celebrate the Houstonians who releases sunlight. If you know someone who should be honored, send their contact information and why they should be showcased to the above email address.

UH Alumni Celebration tickets for sale

Through Oct. 7, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, Bayou Building,

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Celebrate the many achievements of UH-Clear Lake’s alumni and faculty at the annual Alumni Celebration. This event is black tie optional and includes a cash bar, an awards presentation, and live musical entertainment. Alumni Celebration will be Oct. 15, 6:30-9 p.m., at Space Center Houston, 1601 Nasa Rd. 1, Houston, 77058. Tickets cost $85 each, or $50 for current UHCL students. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 281-283-2021, or visit www.uhcl.edu/alumnicelebration.

Foreign Language and English Enhancement Program

Online registration through Oct. 10 for classes starting Oct. 10.

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Open a whole new world by learning a new language with UHCL’s non-credit Foreign Language Program. Small classes and private tutoring are available for Spanish, Mandarin, Italian, German, Japanese, Russian and more. English courses for professionals are also available, and classes focus on conversational skills. Group courses cost $145, or 10 hours of private instruction costs $600. To learn more or to register, visit www.uhcl.edu/fl or call the Foreign Language and English Enhancement Program, 281-283-3033.

Art Gallery exhibition – ‘Faith Wilding: Fearful Symmetries’

Through Dec. 8, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. – noon,, Bayou Building, Art Gallery,

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Explore the first retrospective exhibition celebrating Faith Wilding, an iconic feminist multi-media and performance artist. Wilding first became known for her work in feminist arts in the early 1970s, participating in the art installation “Womanhouse” and joining the Feminist Art Program of California Institute of the Arts as a founding member. She has continued to create, teach and write about feminism and the arts, branching into cyberfeminism and topics on biotechnology and the body. Entrance to the gallery is free, and temporary parking permits can be purchased in the Visitor Lot. To learn more about the exhibition, contact the Coordinator of Audience Development Jeff Bowen at 281-283-3376 or visit www.uhcl.edu/artgallery.

UHCL Fall Open House

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Discover all that UH-Clear Lake has to offer at UHCL Open House, an admissions event designed for transfer and graduate students. Meet current UHCL faculty, staff and students who can answer all your questions about degree programs, university services and student life. Tours and information sessions also provide a thorough understanding of the university. Application fees will be waived during the event, and some programs offer on-the-spot admissions decisions with all required documentation. Friends and family are also welcome to enjoy the music, forested campus and fun activities. For more information or to register, visit www.uhcl.edu/open. To arrange for a large group or an accommodation for a disability, contact the Office of Admission – Special Events team at 281-283-2515 at least one week prior to the event.

MBA Morning Mixer

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Mingle with faculty, students and alumni of UH-Clear Lake’s nationally ranked Master of Business Administration Program. Explore how an MBA can jump-start your career with one of our innovative specializations, including finance, environmental management, international business, management of technology-leadership and more. Register online at www.uhcl.edu/open.

Ceramics Workshop

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Arbor North Building, room 1200.08

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Join UH-Clear Lake Assistant Professor of Art and Design Clay Leonard for a one-day workshop and hands-on demo on mold-making. Leonard, a ceramics artist, will demonstrate his technique and discuss different types of molds and design processes. He will also lead participants to experiment in the techniques presented as well as provide a brief critique. The cost is $35, plus $10 to purchase materials, and the event is hosted by ClayHouston. To learn more or to register, call 281-283-3477.

Movie – ‘Indignation’

Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building lecture hall

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Follow the 1950s era tale of working class Jewish student Marcus as he romances the wealthy Olivia, struggles with the role of religion in academic life. The film will be accompanied by a discussion with UH-Clear Lake Professor Emeritus John Gorman as well as Maida Asofsky, a board member of the Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, and is part of the UHCL Office of Student Life’s Film & Speaker Series. The film is rated R and has a runtime of 110 minutes. Tickets are $4 or free with a UHCL student ID. To learn more about this and other upcoming films, visit www.uhcl.edu/movies or email movies@uhcl.edu.

Habitat Work Days

Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 9 a.m., North Office Annex

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Experience UH-Clear Lake’s unique, natural campus during Habitat Volunteer Work Days. Join other volunteers for important upkeep, including clearing paths, cleaning the pond and other conservation tasks at the weekly Habitat Work Days. For more information, call UHCL Environmental Institute of Houston Environmental Education Program Coordinator Wendy Reistle, 281-283-3945, or email reistle@uhcl.edu. For more information about the institute, visit www.eih.uhcl.edu.

Farmer’s Market

Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Bayou Building, Atrium I

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Get a taste of local food at UH-Clear Lake’s farmer’s market. The event features local vendors with a variety of wares and is open to the public. For more information, contact UHCL’s Office of Intercultural Student Services, 281-283-2575, or visit www.uhcl.edu/iiss.

UH-Clear Lake Blood Drive

Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bayou Building, Atrium II

University of Houston-Clear Lake 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Offer a life-saving gift at a UH-Clear Lake blood drive benefitting the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Donors are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating. Water intake should also increase after donating. For more information, call Coordinator for Women and LGBT Services Ashley Green at 281-283-2578.

CLASP – ‘Animal Artist on Safari: Doug Hiser’s Painted Jungle’

Oct. 6, 5:30-7 p.m., Bayou Building, Forest Room

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Explore wildlife through the world of art with UHCL Distinguished Alumnus Doug Hiser Jr., director of fine arts at Houston Gateway Academy. Hiser is a wildlife artist, teacher, author and poet with a varied career. The talk is part of the Clear Lake Association of Senior Programs “Visions in Our Midst” Lecture Series for 2016-2017. For more information, contact the Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 281-283-2021.

Center for Executive Education – ‘Skillfully Managing Change and Conflict’

Oct. 7 & 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Location TBD

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Turn conflict into growth with the course “Skillfully Managing Change and Conflict” from UH-Clear Lake’s Center for Executive Education. Learn to plan for change, and address the conflicts that can arise with it, from a management point of view. Participants will learn strategies in conflict resolution and effective leadership to help steer an organizational change to the best possible outcome. The cost is $850, and group discounts are available. To learn more about the course or to register, call the Center for Executive Education, 281-283-3120, or email cee@uhcl.edu.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘A French Maritime Adventure to Louisiana 1752’

Oct. 7, 9-10:30 a.m., Bayou Building, room 1215

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Take to the sea with the crew of the Chariot Royal in a presentation by historian, engineer and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Don Pusch. The class will follow the vessel’s 1752-1753 voyage between Rochefort and New Orleans, including the crew, passengers, sailing techniques and harrowing dangers. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Victorians and Vampires!’

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1215

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Explore the Victorian period’s enchantment with vampires in a presentation by UHCL Professor of Literature and Associate Dean of the College of Human Sciences and Humanities Samuel Gladden and Assistant Professor of Art History Sarah Costello. The talk will be given in preparation for the ballet “Dracula,” which will be performed by Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre Oct. 14-16 at the UH-Clear Lake Bayou Theater. The cost to attend the talk is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Cuba at the Crossroads’

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1219

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Learn about Cuba and the warmer relationship between the island country and the U.S. in this lecture by UHCL Assistant Professor of History Daniel Haworth. Haworth teaches both graduate and undergraduate courses in Latin American studies. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Mercury – the Orchestra Redefined – Brahms’ Symphony No. 1

Oct. 7, 8 p.m., Bayou Building, Bayou Theater

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Experience the symphony that put Johannes Brahms on the musical map after he spent more than 20 years composing it. Join Mercury – the Orchestra Redefined as they present this musical classic. Early bird tickets are $12 or $8 with a UHCL ID, or $15 and $10 at the door. Free parking is available in Student Lot D. Find out more about upcoming Cultural Arts performances or purchase tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/culturalarts or call the Office of Student Life, 281-283-2560.

Movie – ‘A Better Life’

Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building lecture hall

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, TX, 77058

Follow an East L.A. gardener in his struggle to give his son opportunities while protecting him from gangs and immigration agents. This film, presented in conjunction with the UHCL Common Reader Program, will also feature a discussion led by UHCL Assistant Professor of Psychology Christine Walther, Lecturer of Environmental Management Kathleen Garland and Lecturer of Literature Wanalee Romero as part of the UHCL Office of Student Life Film & Speaker Series. The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 98 minutes. Tickets are $4 or free with a UHCL student ID. To learn more about this and other upcoming films, visit www.uhcl.edu/movies, email movies@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2560.

Center for Executive Education – ‘ISO 9001 Internal Auditing’

Oct. 10 & 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1418

University of Houston-Clear Lake 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Develop and evaluate an internal quality system for your organization that will meet the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems standard. Participants will learn the basic concepts and value of quality management as well as key responsibilities for auditors. The two-day course costs $750, but a $55 discount will be applied to registrations received by Oct. 3. UH-Clear Lake alumni, students, faculty and staff also receive a 10 percent discount. To learn more about the course or to register, call the Center for Executive Education, 281-283-3120, or email cee@uhcl.edu.

National Coming Out Day Panel Discussion

Oct. 11, 3-5 p.m., Bayou Building, Garden Room

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Celebrate National Coming Out Day 2016 with a panel discussion at UH-Clear Lake. The event will feature LGBT members of the university community telling their coming out stories about when they first self-disclosed their sexual identity. The event will also feature a question and answer session and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public, and temporary parking permits can be purchased in the Visitor Lot. UHCL’s Office of Intercultural Student Services is hosting the event. To find out more, email Coordinator of Women’s and LGBT Services Ashley Green at greenas@uhcl.edu.

I Heart UHCL Day

Oct. 12, Noon – 6 p.m., Bayou Building, Atrium II

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Express your UH-Clear Lake love with the annual I Heart UHCL Day as part of Spirit Week 2016. Alumni, students, faculty, staff and community friends are invited to this university tradition featuring games, prizes, refreshments and contests. Hawks far from home can join in the fun by posting with the #IHeartUHCL hashtag on social media. To learn more, call UHCL’s Office of Student Life at 281-283-2560 or visit www.uhcl.edu/studentlife.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘One Name/Two Fates: Discussion about ‘The Other Wes Moore’’

Oct. 14, 9-10:30 a.m., Bayou Building, room 1213

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Join UHCL Lecturer of Literature Wanalee Romero for a discussion of bestselling book “The Other Wes Moore,” which explores the factors that influence a life’s course. Race, class and other timely topics promise to feature in the discussion. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Incarcerated Humanities: Teaching in the Prison’

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1213

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Gain a new perspective on teaching in correctional facilities, both from inside and outside the wall. Join UHCL Associate Professor of Humanities Shreerekha Subramanian for an informational session about UHCL’s commitment to teach incarcerated individuals. The talk will include a short video. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Creating High-Quality Videos with Your Phone!’

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1215

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Anyone can take and share memorable videos with their phone – learn how in this talk with UHCL Assistant Professor of Communication and Digital Media Michael Brims. Participants should bring their own phone for hands-on learning. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education.

Cyber Security Institute – Network Routing and Switching

Oct. 14 – Nov. 5, Fridays, 1-6 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Delta Building

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Begin working with Cisco routing and switching technology in this course from UH-Clear Lake’s Cyber Security Institute. Participants must already be a Cisco Certified Network Technician to take the course, which will help prepare them to become a Cisco Certified Network Associate, including providing extensive review materials. The course will also offer experience in configuring Cisco devices. Registration costs$1.250 plus a $50 lab fee, but early bird discounts are available for registrations received by Oct. 7. Discounts are also available for veterans and UHCL employees, students and alumni. To learn more, visit www.uhcl.edu/CyberSecurityInstitute.

Youth Birding Club

Oct. 15, 9-10:30 a.m., North Office Annex

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Join a new flock with the Youth Birding Club from UH-Clear Lake’s Environmental Institute of Houston. Children ages 7-13 are invited, with an accompanying adult, to explore the UHCL campus and the varied wildlife that lives there. An adult may be accompanied by up to three children. Participants are recommended to wear long pants and sleeves, a hat, sunscreen and insect repellant and bring water. Binoculars and a birding book are helpful, but not required, and no prior birding experience is necessary. The Youth Birding Club is organized in conjunction with the Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. For more information, call EIH, 281-283-3045 or visit www.eih.uhcl.edu.

UHCL Alumni Celebration

RSVP by Oct. 7

Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., Space Center Houston

1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, Texas, 77058

Celebrate Hawks near and far at UH-Clear Lake’s annual Alumni Celebration. Join faculty, staff, students and alumni as they celebrate this year’s winners of the Distinguished Alumni Award, Marilyn S. Sims Leadership Award and Outstanding Professor Award. Award recipients are nominated by community members and UHCL alumni. The event is black tie optional. Individual tickets are $85 or $50 for current UHCL students, and tables and other sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.uhcl.edu/alumnicelebration or call the Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 281-283-2021.

Movie – ‘Viva’

Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building lecture hall

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

‘Viva’ is the love story of a father and son trying to become a family again, set in Havana, Cuba. Young Jesus dreams of performing drag, but when his estranged father turns up, the two have conflicting expectations of each other. The film will be paired with a talk from UHCL Assistant Professor of Social Psychology Desi Rios as part of the UHCL Office of Student Life Film & Speaker Series. ‘Viva’ is rated R and has a runtime of 100 min. Tickets are $4 or free with a UHCL student ID. Find out more about this and other upcoming films, visit www.uhcl.edu/movies, email movies@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2560.

Center for Executive Education – Legal Aspects of Supply Management: The Basics You Need to Succeed

Oct. 17 & 18, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Location TBD

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Don’t be caught out of the loop when it comes to legal issues in supply management. The course from UH-Clear Lake’s Center for Education will introduce participants to laws that effect their role in supply management, legal and ethical obligations of their position, binding contracts and other topics. The course is part of the Purchasing/Supply Chain Management Certification Program. Cost to attend is $995, and group discounts are available. To learn more about the course or to register, call the Center for Executive Education, 281-283-3120, or email cee@uhcl.edu.

Center for Executive Education – ‘Contract Writing Basics: What All the T’s and C’s Mean’

Oct. 19 & 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Location TBD

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Make the fine print your friend with an introductory contract writing course from UH-Clear Lake’s Center for Executive Education. Participants will learn key terms and common clauses related to contracts as well as the impact of electronic purchasing on contracts. Both new and experienced supply management professionals will benefit from the content, and the CEE course “Legal Aspects of Supply Management” is a prerequisite. The course is part of the Purchasing/Supply Chain Management Certification Program. Cost to attend is $995, and group discounts are available. To learn more about the course or to register, call the Center for Executive Education, 281-283-3120, or email cee@uhcl.edu.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Transgender: Just the Facts’

Oct. 21, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Bayou Building, room 1215

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Learn more about the transgender community in a lecture with UHCL alumna and Executive Director of the Texas Transgender Nondiscrimination Summit Josephine Tittsworth, who will discuss both the history and current issues and research regarding transgender identity. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Is the Civil War Really Over?’

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1215

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Join UHCL Adjunct Instructor in History Bill Powers to revisit the Civil War and the impacts and conflicts it continues to generate today. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘A N.E.W. P.A.T.H. to Stayin’ Alive!’

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1219

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Begin the journey to a healthier lifestyle with UHCL Lecturer in Fitness and Human Performance Denise Cazes. She recommends the information for adults who want to lose weight or have health issues such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or type 2 diabetes. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education or call 281-283-3033.

Movie – ‘The Head of Joaquin Murrieta’

Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building lecture hall

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Join Director and Producer John Valadez for a showing of the documentary ‘The Head of Joaquin Murrieta,’ followed by a reception. The production has been called an irreverent tale that explores the history of Mexican Americans in the southwest United States. This production is presented in conjunction with the UHCL Latino and Latin American Studies Program and admission is free. This film is not rated, and has a runtime of 30 min. To learn more about this and other upcoming films, visit www.uhcl.edu/movies, email movies@uhcl.edu or call the Office of Student Life, 281-283-2560.

Autism Speakers Series – ‘Applied Behavior Analysis 101’

Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, Garden Room

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Learn the basics of applied behavior analysis and how it relates to people with an autism spectrum disorder in this presentation from Louisa Hussein. Applied behavior analysis uses learning theory to encourage desired behaviors and discourage unwanted behaviors, and can be applied to many aspects of development and social interaction. The informative lecture series is sponsored by Hegwood & Associates, P.C., JSC Federal Credit Union, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Endeavor Behavioral, Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union and Susie Bean Gives. Jersey Mike’s Subs will also provide lunch at the talk. For more information, contact the Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities at AutismCenter@uhcl.edu or 281-283-3452.

SSA Harvest Fair

Oct. 25-27, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bayou Building, Atrium II

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Get a jump on holiday shopping at the annual SSA Harvest Fair, a fundraiser for UH-Clear Lake’s Support Staff Association. Items for sale will include makeup, beauty products, candles, crafts, clothing and more. Admission to the event is free, and free parking will be available upon request. For more information or to register a vendor table, call Lee Ann Wheelbarger at 281-283-3116 or email wheelbarger@uhcl.edu.

Movie – ‘The Hunting Ground’

Oct. 25, 4-6:30 p.m., Student Services and Classroom Building, lecture hall

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Learn more about campus sexual assault in a film screening and discussion hosted by the Office of Intercultural Student Services as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “The Hunting Ground” is a documentary that follows five undergraduate rape survivors as they seek both justice and an education. Following the film, UHCL Assistant Professor of Sociology and Women’s Studies Amy Lucas will facilitate a discussion. Temporary parking permits are available for purchase in the Visitor Lot. For more information, email Coordinator of Women’s and LGBT Services Ashley Green, greenas@uhcl.edu, or call 281-283-2575

Domestic Violence Awareness Month – Take Back the Night

Oct. 27, 4-8 p.m., Bayou Building, Atrium I

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Unite with people around the world to end sexual, emotional and physical abuse with the international event “Take Back the Night.” UHCL’s event will feature refreshments and poster-making. Participants will gather for a march at 6:15 p.m. The event is hosted by the Office of Intercultural Student Services as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and UHCL Counseling Services will also be present to offer resources and support. Temporary parking permits are available for purchase in the Visitor Lot. For more information, contact Coordinator of Women’s and LGBT Services Ashley Green at greenas@uhcl.edu.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Walking on the Wild Side: A Kenya Photographic Safari’

Oct. 28, 9-10:30 a.m., Bayou Building, room 1213

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Learn by example how to take fantastic photos on your next trip with photographer and UHCL Distinguished Alumna Pam Culpepper, owner of J. Pamela Photography. Bring a camera for hands-on photography tips and tricks. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Get to Know the Unknown!’

Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1213

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Join the conversation about “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez as part of the UH-Clear Lake Common Reader Program. The program encourages faculty, staff, students and community members to read and discuss a shared text that incorporates varied viewpoints and questions. The discussion will be led by Lecturer of Literature Wanalee Romero. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education.

Friday Morning Continuing Education – ‘Why Do You Need Such Heavy Boots in Space?’

Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bayou Building, room 1215

University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, 77058

Get to know NASA with retired computer engineer Michael “Doc” Pepper. Topics will include varied questions about the program, from the costs of everyday equipment, NASA’s impact on the general public and even whether NASA has found aliens. The event will also feature a question-and-answer period with the audience. The cost to attend is a one-time $26 fall membership fee and an $18 course fee for each individual class, which includes course materials, borrowing privileges from UHCL’s Alfred R. Neumann Library, discounts from the UHCL bookstore and more. To learn more or to register for the class, visit www.uhcl.edu/continuing-education.

