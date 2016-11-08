The Houston Sun’s Endorsement

Sun recommends the following candidates to the offices they are seeking because after review of their candidacy, they will serve the public best.

Federal

President and Vice President

Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine

United State Representative, District 9

Al Green

United State Representative, District 18

Sheila Jackson Lee

United State Representative, District 29

Gene Green

Statewide Texas

Railroad Commissioner

Mark Miller

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 5

Dori Contreras Garza

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 9

Eva Guzman

Judges

Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals:

Sherry Radack

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 4

Barbara Gardner

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 9

Tracy Elizabeth Christopher

District Judge, 80th Judicial District

Larry Weiman

District Judge, 125th Judicial District

Kyle Carter

District Judge, 127th Judicial District

R.K. Sandill

District Judge, 129th Judicial District

Michael Gomez

District Judge, 133th Judicial District

Jaclanel McFarland

District Judge, 151th Judicial District

Mike Engelhart

District Judge, 164th Judicial District

Alexandra Smooth-Hogan

District Judge, 337th Judicial District

Renee Magee

District Judge, 351th Judicial District

Mark Kent Ellis

Harris County

District Attorney

Kim Ogg

Judge, County Civil Court at Law No. 1

(unexpired term):

Clyde Raymond Leuchtag

County Attorney

Vince Ryan

Sheriff

Ed Gonzalez

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Ann Harris Bennett

Referendum

Houston ISD, Proposition 1

NO

