The Houston Sun’s Endorsement

Sun recommends the following candidates to the offices they are seeking because after review of their candidacy, they will serve the public best.
Federal
President and Vice President
Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine
United State Representative, District 9
Al Green
United State Representative, District 18
Sheila Jackson Lee
United State Representative, District 29
Gene Green
Statewide Texas
Railroad Commissioner
Mark Miller
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 5
Dori Contreras Garza
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 9
Eva Guzman
Judges
Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals:
Sherry Radack
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 4
Barbara Gardner
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 9
Tracy Elizabeth Christopher
District Judge, 80th Judicial District
Larry Weiman
District Judge, 125th Judicial District
Kyle Carter
District Judge, 127th Judicial District
R.K. Sandill
District Judge, 129th Judicial District
Michael Gomez
District Judge, 133th Judicial District
Jaclanel McFarland
District Judge, 151th Judicial District
Mike Engelhart
District Judge, 164th Judicial District
Alexandra Smooth-Hogan
District Judge, 337th Judicial District
Renee Magee
District Judge, 351th Judicial District
Mark Kent Ellis
Harris County
District Attorney
Kim Ogg
Judge, County Civil Court at Law No. 1
(unexpired term):
Clyde Raymond Leuchtag
County Attorney
Vince Ryan
Sheriff
Ed Gonzalez
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Ann Harris Bennett
Referendum
Houston ISD, Proposition 1
NO