AJC Congratulates President-Elect Trump, Urges Quick Steps to UniteNation and Reassure Allies

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — AJC, the global Jewish advocacy organization, congratulates Donald Trump on his election as the 45th President of the United States.

“American democracy has spoken after a long and bitterly-fought campaign,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “We wish President-elect Trump well, as he prepares to assume the highest position in the land and the most powerful political position on the planet. And we also extend our best wishes to Secretary Hillary Clinton for her many years of distinguished public service to our nation, the strong campaign she ran, and, I would add, her friendship to AJC.”

“Now that the election is over, a first priority should be to address the wounds of an extraordinarily divisive contest. The United States is one country with one destiny, and any expression of bigotry and exclusion, as we’ve regrettably seen during the extended campaign, must never be allowed to corrode our pluralistic fabric,” Harris added.

Smooth post-election transitions are an essential requirement of our political system. In that spirit, AJC looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and his administration, as well as with the new Congress, on the priority policy concerns that AJC has advocated during this campaign, including at the Republican Convention in Cleveland and Democratic Convention in Philadelphia. Among them:

— America’s diversity must be defended against any further attempts to demonize or stigmatize on the basis of ethnicity, race, gender or faith;

— The United States needs to assert strong global leadership, which only our country is capable of, especially in support of allies and treaty obligations around the world, and in the face of dangerous regional and global state and non-state actors;

— The unique U.S.-Israel relationship, based on shared democratic values and national interests, should continue to go from strength to strength.

From its birth 110 years ago this month, AJC has cherished American democracy and the unparalleled opportunities and protections that our country’s system aspires to offer all its citizens, whatever their background or identity.

“The right to vote is a pillar of democracy, and the nation has spoken. We wish President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence a successful Administration that, we earnestly hope, will take early steps to reach out to every American, including concerned minority communities across the land; reaffirm our links to our friends across the globe; and, in the months and years to come, advance peace, security, and prosperity for our nation and the world,” said Harris.

AJC, founded 110 years ago this week, is the premier global Jewish advocacy organization, with 22 offices across the United States, 10 posts around the world, and 33 international partnerships. It is a strictly, non-partisan 501(c)(3) agency.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee