The defeat of HRC was based on her failure to deliver a large enough portion of white voters to coalesce with minority voters to win a majority of votes in the Electoral College.If the split inside the white community is not great enough, the black vote will not determine the outcome. That was the case in this election. The increase in the number of white voters and the across the board support of white voters for Trump led to his win.Half of the American public appears ready to join the xenophobic and European nationalist fervor that is gripping the western “democracies.”

The question for me is how can the high level of black participation in this election can be mobilized to participate in the liberation struggles of African peoples. We have to seriously discuss the limits of electoral politics and what else we must do to achieve equality and justice.