Trump wins, glass ceiling still solid

Around 1:30 pm CST on November 8, Hillary Clinton (D), the first female presidential candidate from a major political party was stunned by Republican businessman Donald Trump in an upset victory for the 45th President of the United States of America. Running mate Mike Pence called the victory “A Historic night.” With his family standing near him, Pence (R) Governor from Indiana said that he was deeply grateful in being given the opportunity serve. He then introduced the president-elect business tycoon and television personality Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. He has never held any job in government and made a decisive win. In front of a crowd chanting USA, he began by saying Hillary has worked very hard and we owe her a debt of gratitude. Trump having won the necessary 270 electoral college votes to become President said that he will bring the country together and unify the people of America.

Clinton, leading in the popular vote did not speak to supporters on election night instead, deferring to make a statement on Wednesday.

