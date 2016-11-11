Veterans Day thoughts from a widow

Another Veteran’s Day without my husband, Lonal Robinson, a Vietnam Veteran. It feels different. A void has been left. I however, remember his work to reintegrate himself into life on the home soil. His work as a young man made him a great man because he did what was necessary to build a life for his family and contributed to society through unselfish volunteer work; such as the youth sports leagues in Illinois, Arkansas, and Houston, TX, with the Peggy Park Rebuild and #Emancipation Park renovation! His life was recognized four years ago by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee at Houston’s City Hall Veteran’s Day Ceremony. So, today, I will remember his service as I recall my uncles who served along with a brother, plus one son, who choose to call me his mom. I love them all for the lessons taught and the burdens they lifted from citizens back home who yet not know or understand what the soldiers had to do to return home to America. Being in the family of a service member brings with it many details of life. Happy Veteran’s Day America! Thank you for your grateful service statement may not be enough. We probably need to open doors of opportunity that have been closed and provide real regulatory benefits beyond the VA Education Bill and the VA Housing Loan Bill.

So, today, I will remember his service as I recall my uncles who served along with a brother, plus one son, who choose to call me his mom. I love them all for the lessons taught and the burdens they lifted from citizens back home who yet not know or understand what the soldiers had to do to return home to America. Being in the family of a service member brings with it many details of life. Happy Veteran’s Day America! Thank you for your grateful service statement may not be enough. We probably need to open doors of opportunity that have been closed and provide real regulatory benefits beyond the VA Education Bill and the VA Housing Loan Bill.

We have a new president-elect and a Congress with enough votes to get any legislation passed and signed that is desired and or needed by those who have served our grateful nation. We can and should do more for the families of those who have served. Lip service is not what families require. Tangible results are needed to advance American families.

May God bless and I will see you next week.

Like this: Like Loading...