Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus AWD

Cars and Trucks by DJ

Model: 2016 Dodge Journey

MSRP: $29,795

MPG: 16 city / 24 highway

Horsepower: 283 hp @ 6,350 rpm

Towing capacity: 2,500 lbs

Engine: 3.6 L V6

Curb weight: 4,327 lbs

Dimensions: 192″ L x 72″ W x 67″ H

I test drove the 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus all-wheel drive last week and found it to be a vehicle that could be difficult to resist. Just take it for a ride and I believe that you too will find yourself amazingly pleased about what it can do with you at the wheel. During my time with the Journey Crossroad Plus, I found it to be agile, swift and surreptitiously strong. These attributes made it a fun vehicle to drive and the exterior made it a nice point for the eyes to see with its 19-inch x 7.0-inch hyper black aluminum wheels and body color fascia with platinum chrome.

To continue with its exterior eye-candy features, it has a black gloss grille, tall black lamp bezels, platinum chrome side roof rails and all season touring tires, all with an alluring call to respond.

Standard features also include power heated exterior mirrors with manual fold-away. Inside the Dodge Journey Crossroad was space for seven and enough cup holder for all passengers to enjoy the beverage of their choice. The comfortable leather seats made for a relaxing short or long ride. Technology features are not lacking in this vehicle for the driver and passengers can utilize the ports for their personal entertainment or business equipment and the backup rear-view camera is a a major safety feature for all drivers.

Excitement comes with the spirited, energetic crossroad and the engine is what gives it its lift. Shoppers can choose between a 173-hp 2.4-liter four or a 283-hp 3.6-liter V-6 as well as front- or all-wheel drive. The vehicle I tested was the Plus AWD. The engine was so quite that I had to be careful to note that it had been turned off when I stopped the keyless push button vehicle.

Its practical storage is because of it being outfitted with five of seven seat capacity or more space to put things.

Like this: Like Loading...