Senator Miles files Job Training Legislative Package SB 574 proposes internships and career planning for high school and college students

AUSTIN- Senator Borris L. Miles filed SB 574, to expand job training and increase the number of paid internships to high school and college students.

“Students need a pathway to success,” said Senator Miles. “Last week, I filed SB 482, to give youth in the foster care system access to higher education and career assistance. Today, I filed SB 574, to increase the number of internship opportunities for students in high school and college.”

Both, SB 482 and SB 574 are recommendations from the Governor’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative, which is comprised of commissioners from the Texas Education Agency, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas Workforce Commission. They were charged to find solutions that would prepare the workforce to compete in the 21st century.

“These bills are vital to the future of Texas. We need to provide educational opportunities, career assistance and internships to ensure students are successful,” said Senator Miles.

In addition, Senator Miles filed SB 518 last Wednesday, which would create a franchise tax credit for companies who offer internships to high school students.

“This legislative package will increase paid internships, job training, and offer the business community an incentive to invest in Texas’ workforce. This will create a win/win opportunity for students, businesses and Texas as a whole,” said Senator Miles.

