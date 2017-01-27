 HeartLinks Impacts Houston’s heart health

(January 27, 2017) – The Health and Human Services Facet of the Western Area of The Links, Incorporated is hosting an awareness reception honoring the “HeartLinks to Heart Health” Program on Friday, January 27 at 7:00 pm at The Health Museum, 1515 Binz, Houston, Texas.

“The purpose of the event is to recognize the Texas Spring Cypress (TX) Chapter and the Missouri City Chapter of The Links, Inc. for their work with the Heart Truth and the American Heart Association and to increase awareness of the importance of monitoring one’s health to prevent heart disease,” explains Dr. Wanda Mott Russell, Western Area Health and Human Services Director. The evening will feature presentations by Jackie Pope of the Texas Spring Chapter and Jarmese Roberts Morris of the Missouri City Chapter who will share information on the impact made in the greater Houston area as a result of their programming. Mary Clark, National Chair of the HeartLinks Program will receive an award from Roxann Thomas Chargois,

Western Area Director. “The HeartLinks to Heart Health Program was created in 2008 by Dr. Kimberly Jefferies Leonard. This signature program was created to raise awareness of their risk of heart disease. For more than a decade, the Western Area chapters of The Links have created both sustainable and effective programs,” Mary E. Clark, HeartLinks National Chair, disclosed. “Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and people need to be aware of what they can do to prevent it. There are lots of activities in the city and throughout the nation for the community to get involved. The Health Museum has a great heart exhibit.

The community can attend an event like the 5th Annual Dr. Evelyn E. Thornton Hip Hop Healthy Heart Awareness Affair at Texas Southern University on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. It’s about learning about things that one can do to make a difference like healthy cooking, adopting a more active lifestyle, and learning the warning signs. The ‘Red Dress’ event is free and open to the public” said Mott Russell. For more details about the annual Red Dress event, call 832.930.1545.

