NFL player, Hill, host Super Bowl 51 event

NFL Offensive Tackle Tony Hills is taking advantage of Super Bowl LI being hosted in his home city. On Wednesday, February 1 from 7-10am, he will appear on Great Day Houston to share his pick for the win at Sunday’s game as well as his experience with the Saints this season, and more.

On Tuesday, January 31 from 4:30-6:30, the 6 foot 5 inches Hills along with Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, volunteers from Generation Hope, an outreach of Joel Osteen Ministries, and other community partners will host a “Super Football Fan Dinner” for the homeless women and children at Houston’s Star of Hope Mission.

The Alief Elsik High School graduate will tour the “You’re All Superstars” NFL Gridiron of Glory Exhibit at Texas Southern University on Thursday, February 2 from 4-6pm.

Celebrity Basketball Game

February 4, 2017, 3p.m

Madison High School

13719 White Heather Drive, Houston, TX 77045

Hills has played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and other teams in his 10-year career.

