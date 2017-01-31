Gridiron Glory exhibit at TSU to showcase the best of America’s most beloved sport

HOUSTON (January 17, 2017) – Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 6,000 square-foot traveling exhibit that will arrive January 30 on TSU’s campus for its three-month run in the University Museum. Gridiron Glory, organized by the Pro Football Hall of Famein association with NFL Films, gives viewers a panoramic view of the story of professional football – from its humble beginnings in the early 20th century to its status today as a cultural phenomenon.

Inspirational stories of the game’s pioneers, top athletes, coaches, and unique plays will unfold for patrons. The exhibit will include more than 200 artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s collection, rare documents, award-winning photography and a 500 square-foot area reserved for the venue’s “home team” – the Houston Texans. Exclusive exhibit items include the Vince Lombardi Trophy, an authentic interactive instant-replay booth, Knute Rockne’s 1919 Massillon Tigers helmet, Jim Brown’s jersey worn in an actual game, and Emmitt Smith’s rushing-record game mementos.

Gridiron Glory will feature interactive elements for fans of the sport – ‘Measure Up to the Pros’ allows a comparison of your physical dimensions and athletic abilities to the biggest stars in the game; ‘You make the Call’ will let fans step into an Instant Replay Booth and see if they can make the right call; exhibit patrons can try on vintage pads and jerseys along with today’s light-weight equipment; and fans can enjoy interactive touch-screen kiosks that show video clips of their favorite Hall of Famer.

Get your tickets today at www.ticketmaster.com. Media, businesses and organizations are invited to partner with TSU in this amazing experience. Funding through exhibition ticket sales and sponsorships support college scholarships and student programs.

Unique underwriting opportunities include evening venue rental for companies or organizations to host private viewing receptions and funding group tours for youth centers, schools, and young athletes. For details, including sponsorships, group tours, daily packages and options for retail ticket outlets, contact Kendrick Callis at 713-313-7933 or calliskd@tsu.edu , Rodney Bush at 713-313-7603 or bushrr@tsu.edu , Linda L. Ragland at 832-443-6272 or llr@mybrandsite.com.

For individual ticket purchases and hours of exhibition, visit Ticketmaster.

Like this: Like Loading...