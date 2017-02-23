Mirror of life awards set for Deluxe Theater

The People’s Workshop in collaborative partnership with the TSU Department of Music presents the 2017 MOLA Awards, formerly known at the Sammy Awards. The event will be held on March 11, 7:30 p.m. at the the Deluxe Theater¸ 3303 Lyons Avenue near downtown Houston. In Grammy fashion, award winners have already been assessed and voted upon by a panel of arts and entertainment professionals. The line-up will also feature some of the hottest guest acts and celebrities as performers and presenters.

Beyonce, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Whalum, Robert Glasper and many more from their formative years, were beneficiaries of the Peoples’ Workshop Program of providing educational activities for practical training and exposure. It all started with Professor Howard Harris and a group of pop and jazz music composers at Texas Southern University. Later joined by great co-producers, inclusive of Judy Foston, the program grew to become the first multicultural arts organization of Houston featuring all ethnicities and cultures. Thus Professor Howard Harris named it the People’ Workshop, now aka People’s Family Workshop for the Arts.

Pre-event tickets, $15 general and $30 VIP, are available online through donations for the price of the ticket at the People’s Workshop website: www.pfwonline.org. Ticket reservations may also be made by calling (281) 923-6057.

Special guest artists will include the electrifying group, Vostra, and more. This year’s community honoree is TSU’s Dr. Merline Pitre, Interim Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences and author of several books on African American subjects.

Like this: Like Loading...