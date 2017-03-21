Precinct One youth and seniors programs receive federal grants totaling nearly $150,000

Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved nearly $150,000 in federal grants for Precinct One programs that assist young people and senior citizens.

The nonprofit Harris County Precinct One Street Olympics Inc. was awarded a $42,024 Community Development Block Grant for the Harris County Aquatics Program, $28,993 for Discovery Camp and $58,502 for the Summer Games.

The Seniors Drama Program received a $20,000 grant. The program, directed by playwright Thomas Meloncon, provides acting and dance lessons. Seniors participate as actors, understudies and costume designers. Throughout the year, they perform plays that raise awareness of crucial issues affecting seniors.

Created in 1986, the Street Olympics implements and sustains year-round programs that provide training, support and resources that lead to healthy and productive lives for Houston-area youth.

The Aquatics Program offers swimming lessons and competitive swimming for youth. In July, Learn-to-Swim students compete in a friendly competition at the Harris County Aquatics Center.

Discovery Camp, which runs through the summer months, offers children ages 6-13 a one-day adventure that includes educational activities, games, crafts and projects that give them hands-on experience to help understand nature in natural settings at Challenger Seven Memorial and Deussen parks.

The Summer Games gives youth at participating agencies a chance to compete in traditional street games such as kickball, jacks, hopscotch, Hula Hoop and foot races. The best participants at the agencies – which include Houston Parks and Recreation Department sites, YMCAs, churches and other youth centers – earn the right to compete at the Final Event in August at NRG Arena, where they can win medals. For more information, call 713 991 6881.