The National Black Church Initiative Strongly Denounces the Desecration of the Jewish Cemetery and the Continuous Threat Against Our Jewish Brothers and Sisters

This is despicable in the sight of God!

Washington, DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, is loaning its moral voice in the denunciation against those who have visited violence against the Jewish cemetery and Jewish communities across the country.

Antisemitism does not have any place in our growing and diverse society. We can disagree on policy, but the Black Church will not tolerate any violence toward our Jewish brothers and sisters. We wholeheartedly condemn those who are responsible for the desecration of Jewish cemeteries across the country. An act against the Jewish community is an act against the Black Church and Black Community We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters shoulder to shoulder and we will not tolerate any violence in either words or deeds against the Jewish community.

Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the NBCI, says, “We are speaking out forcefully against the environment that allows individuals who are not of good will to threaten bodily harm against our Jewish brothers and sisters across the country. We will not tolerate such behavior. The National Black Church Initiative, with its 34,000 churches, wants everyone to understand that our Jewish brothers and sisters are God’s chosen people to interpret the holy Torah, and without their interpretation humanity could be lost.”

He went on to declare, “By touching or harming any of our Jewish brothers and sisters, you are interfering with the will of God. Therefore, all of God’s people, Christians as well as Muslims, condemn these present threats and negative actions against the Jewish community. African Americans are also a part of God’s chosen people and the Jewish community has the same sacred obligation to protect the dignity and the godhead of Christians and Muslims as we are to protect Jews.”

