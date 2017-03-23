Statement: Amended TrumpCare no Better Than Before: Americans Still Pay Much More For a Whole Lot Less  

Jackson Lee: “This bill is a grab bag of goodies for the very rich, which comes at the expense of stripping health care from 24 million Americans and leaving 52 million Americans uninsured.”

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the House Budget Committee that marked up TrumpCare last Thursday, released the following statement in response to the analysis issued today by CBO finding that under the revised Republican health care repeal bill, Trumpcare 2.0, 24 million Americans will lose their health insurance by 2026 at which time a record 52 million Americans will be uninsured:

“The CBO score confirms what most Democrats already knew. TrumpCare, even in its amended form, wages an unbridled assault on working and middle class families. The Congressional Budget Office analysis confirms that TrumpCare raises premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs while pushing 24 million Americans off their health care and leaving a record 52 million Americans uninsured by 2026. As bad as the original bill was, the Manager’s Amendment is crueler to Medicaid recipients while handing billions more to the richest Americans.

“TrumpCare is not consistent with our values and is beyond immoral. The time has come to pull the plug on this disastrous bill that gives billions in tax breaks to the rich, while denying working Americans the quality health care they deserve. By an overwhelming 3-1 margin, Americans reject the Republicans #PayMoreForLess health plan ”

