Sandra Bland Act discussed at press conference

AUSTIN – In front of the Supreme Court building on the north Capitol groundsThursday, March 2nd, Representative Garnet Coleman (D-147) and others held a press conference to discuss the filing of The Sandra Bland Act. The Sandra Bland Act aims to improve our criminal justice system to make Texas safer for everyone.

The Sandra Bland Act aims to improve our criminal justice system to make Texas safer for everyone. Bland was jailed on a highway in Waller County and later died in jail where the actions surrounding her death called a public outcry for justice.

Like this: Like Loading...