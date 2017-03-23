Statement: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Calls For International Vigilance Regarding Acts of Terror  

Jackson Lee: “America cannot stand the existing divide now being created by the Trump Administration with our international allies.”

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and a member of the Helsinki Commission promoting security and cooperation in Europe, issued the following statement surrounding today’s apparent terrorist attack in London:

“Sadly, again we see individual actors perpetrating terrorist attacks against innocent people. This makes international collaboration against terrorism that much more important.

“The attack in London is still being sorted out and authorities are trying to gather more information. I express my deepest sympathies and condolences over the loss of life and for those who were injured. But the events of today show why America cannot stand the existing divide now being created by the Trump Administration with our international allies.”

Like this: Like Loading...