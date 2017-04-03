ChallengeHER Conference coming to Houston

Opportunities for Women in Federal Contracting

The SBA ChallengeHer conference is a free event designed to educate, empower and provide opportunities for women inFederal Contracting. It is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16th, at the Houston Community College – Southeast Campus, 6815 Rustic Street, Houston, Texas 77087. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the sessions starting at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The federal government spends about $400 billion a year on goods and services and this conference is a great opportunity for women-owned small firms to learn how to access those contracting opportunities,” said Tim Jeffcoat, Houston District Director. Women business owners and aspiring women entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the free conference. For registration or event inquiries, please visit : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challengeher-houston-tickets-31164368465.

The ChallengeHER Conference will provide an opportunity for women-owned small business owners to learn:

From Federal Buyers about how to do business with specific agencies

From successful women-owned businesses

About the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) set aside program and how to market your business using this set-aside

Networking with peer mentors and other WOSB firms working in your field

Techniques for Proposal writing

How to take advantage of Sources Sought offerings

The event is free to attend. Seating is limited so registration is highly encouraged by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challengeher-houston-tickets-31164368465.

For more information, contact Charles Abell, public-affairs specialist at 713-773-6512 or Houston@sba.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 and since January 13, 2012 has served as a Cabinet-level agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, the SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. www.sba.gov

