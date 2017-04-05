Keith Sweat returns for limited engagement at the Flamingo

Tickets to “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” July 5 – 22 to go on sale Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT

(Black PR Wire) Las Vegas – After his successful debut in January, Keith Sweat announced he will return for an additional run of his limited engagement, “Keith Sweat: Last Forever,” in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas from July 5 through July 22, 2017.

In celebration of the 30th a

nniversary of Keith’s triple-platinum album, “Make It Last Forever,” the platinum-selling R&B singer and national radio personality will take the stage in Las Vegas and perform a variety of his notable hits including “I Want Her,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.”

“After an incredible run earlier this year, I could not wait to return to Las Vegas,” said Keith. “Fans came from all over the country to see me perform at the legendary Flamingo, and I’m more excited than ever to bring R&B back to the heart of The Strip.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT. A special presale will be held for Total Rewards members, the loyalty program of Flamingo Las Vegas’ parent company Caesars Entertainment, beginning Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. The 12 performances going on sale are:

July: 5 – 8, 11, 13 – 15, 18, 20 – 22

Ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP seats including a meet and greet with Keith Sweat are also available. Tickets are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or by visiting www.keithsweatvegas.com. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...