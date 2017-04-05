Out of Resistance – A Powerful New Movement

“To mark and build upon the first 100 days of resistance to the Donald Trump presidency, People’s Action will be in the nation’s capital, convening more than 1,000 activist leaders from around the country. The People’s Action Founding Convention is where we will unveil a new political force comprised of people united against the Trump-Ryan-McConnell agenda and for a bold vision of an economy and democracy that work for everyone, not just the rich and powerful, big corporations, or purveyors of hate.”

CHEJ merged with People’s Action this year. Rise Up 2017 is the Founding Convention, as well as our collective Action of Resistance. Come join the movement! We need you there to take action, plan actions, and resist together!

At Rise Up 2017: April 23-25th in Washington, D.C. We will…

• Build a Long-Term Agenda that points the way to transformative change and guides our campaigns now

• Go on the offense at every level – from cities to statehouses to the halls of Congress

• Commit to stopping the attacks on people of color, immigrants, women, Muslims and others.

• Gather with friends and allies to celebrate what we have won and the movement we are building together

• Visit Congressional Reps. from your area and let them know you’re there – you’re part of a larger resistance movement – watching and ready to take action.



Like this: Like Loading...