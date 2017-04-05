Queendom Come, Inc. Joins with Other Houston Organizations to Launch Awareness and Educational Campaign #ProtectOurDaughters Against Sex & Human Trafficking

.

HOUSTON – Queendom Come, Inc. (QCI) will host a press conference Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 4 p.m. to launch its #ProtectOurDaughters campaign to address sex and human trafficking in the Houston area. Sex trafficking had become the new “slavery” and has taken national attention when a dozen of black and Latina girls went missing in Washington, D.C. this month. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Houston is one of the largest hubs for human trafficking in the nation and the largest hub in Texas Houston has over 200 active brothels, with two new openings each month. Houston is a popular entryway for internationally trafficked persons due to its two large, international airports and the Port of Houston, which is the largest international port in the United States and the thirteenth busiest in the world.

Age is the primary factor in vulnerability. We are seeing our daughters becoming victims to this modern-day slavery. Pre-teen or adolescent girls are more susceptible to the calculated advances, deception, and manipulation tactics used by traffickers/pimps – no youth is exempt from falling prey to these tactics. Traffickers target locations youth frequent such as social media sites, schools, malls, parks, bus stops, shelters and group homes. Runaway or homeless youth, as well as those with a history of physical and sexual abuse, may have an increased risk of being trafficked.

QCI has launched an educational and awareness campaign that targets women, adolescent girls and their parents in the Houston and surrounding areas. QCI has collaborated with other organizations in the community and women leaders such as, Green House International Church Co-Pastor Sandra Deckard of Greenhouse International Church, Kathy Griffin Grinan of “We’ve Been There Done That”, Valerie Muhammad of the Nation of Islam MGT & GCC, Calandrian Simpson-Kemp of the Village of Mothers, Jinaki Muhammad of the National Black United Front, Attorney Sadiyah A. Evangelista of the Ministry of Justice Millions More Movement, Deric Muhammad and Pastor E.A. Deckard of No More Blood Shed Movement and Deloyd Parker of SHAPE Community Center. A town hall meeting will be announced at the press conference.

WHERE: National Black United Front 2428 Southmore Blvd. Houston, TX 77004

WHAT: Queendom Come, Inc. Awareness and Educational Campaign #ProtectOurDaughters

WHEN: March 30, 2017, 4:00 p.m. CST.

WHO: Queendom Come, Inc.; Greenhouse International Church, We’ve Been There Done That; Village of Mothers, National Black United Front, Nation of Islam MGT & GCC, MOJ Millions More Movement, No More Blood Shed, SHAPE Community Center

