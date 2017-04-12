What’s Happening

APRIL 1st

REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM AT EMANCIPATION PARK BEGINS

Online registration for the Summer Camp that will be available at Emancipation Park will become available on April 1st and slots are first-come first serve and very limited

The camp will be available all summer from June-August for ages 6-13 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The activities will range from swimming to arts/crafts to field trips!

APPLICATIONS MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT HOUSTONTX.GOV

Families have to create an account before they can proceed with applying

The camp will be FREE for families who qualify for Medicaid or Food Stamps and $30-35 a week for other families

After the application is completed families will be directed to go to Emancipation Park, 3018 Emancipation Ave ( Dowling St) , Houston, TX 77004 to complete their verification

After their children are accepted into the camp parents must continue to register every week unless they indicate they want all summer when they first register.

There will also be a mandatory parent meeting upon acceptance.

If you have any further questions or need help with the application call

832-395-7400 or

832-395-7402