What’s Happening

NCCER Construction/Basic Apprentice Training
PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE FREE TRAINING AND SUPPORT SERVICES INCLUDING:
- Basic Safety: Complies with OSHA 10-hours Training Requirements
- Introduction to Hand & Power Tools
- Introduction to Construction Math
- Construction Drawing
- Introduction to Material Handling
- Workplace Communication Skills
- Employability Skills: Workplace Job Readiness
- Supportive Services
- NCCER Core Curriculum Certification
The NCCER Core Curriculum is a prerequisite to all other Level 1 craft curriculum. Completing this curriculum gives the trainee the basic skills needed to continue education in any craft area he or she chooses.
* Minimum Age requirement is 18 * Able to commit full time for 3 weeks