Lawsuit Filed Charitable Feeding Ban Violates Religious Freedom

On April 12, last Wednesday night, Phillip Paul Bryant, a devote Christian, filed a lawsuit (Cause #2017-25049) contesting that Houston’s Charitable Feeding Ban violates his exercise of religious freedom. Bryant keeps cans of tuna and bottled water in his car and spontaneously gives food to the poor when Christ compels him to do so. The City of Houston, requires good Samaritans to get a permit to share food and water when they share it with more than five people. Bryant cannot get a permit because there is no specific location where he will share food. He cannot ask the City of Houston for a permit because he does not know in advance when Christ will compel him to share food and water.

Phillip Paul Bryant is represented by Eric Dick and Randall Kallinen.

