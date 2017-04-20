Breaking News: Federal District Court rules redistricting map illegal

Today a federal court three-judge panel in San Antonio ruled today 2-1 against Texas’ 2011 redistricting Texas House maps, which were superseded by new maps in 2013.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement saying, “We respectfully disagree with the redistricting panel’s 2-1 decision. As Fifth Circuit Judge Jerry Smith observed in his dissent, the challenge to the old 2011 maps are not only moot but ‘a finding that racial considerations were dominant and controlling defies everything about this record.’ Accordingly, we are confident we will ultimately prevail in this case.”

