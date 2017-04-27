Houston black realtors sponsor community housing expo

HOUSTON – Black real estate professionals are geared up to focus the nation’s attention on building Black wealth through homeownership. Realtist Week, April 22-29, 2017, established by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) in the early 1970s spotlights the important role Black homeownership plays in strengthening and stabilizing communities with a particular focus on the revitalization and desirability of the nation’s urban neighborhoods.

Throughout the country, NAREB’s local chapters are scheduling community events and activities that engage social, civic and business organizations, as well as the Black church community as part of NAREB’s focused effort to Build Black Wealth through Homeownership. See attached Realtist Week agenda and Operations Red Day for Houston.

“NAREB has taken on the charge to encourage Black Americans to purchase homes as the first step toward building wealth. We have always aspired to be homeowners and live the American Dream. Now is the time for us to turn that aspiration into reality; for ourselves, our families and for our future generations,” said Ron Cooper, NAREB president.

Black homeownership has been on a steady decline since 2004 when it reached its peak of nearly 50%. Today, the Black homeownership rate hovers nationally, just below 42% compared to the non-Hispanic white homeownership rate of just above 72%.

“Our Realtist Week events in over 30 cities and more than 21 states demonstrates NAREB is at the forefront of Building Black Wealth Through Homeownership in the country,” stated Antoine M. Thompson, national executive director for NAREB. Realtist Week also serves as a showcase for NAREB’s new 2 Million New Black Homeowners in 5 Years program initiated to reverse the wealth drain among Black Americans.

In Houston, Realtist Week activities heighten the community’s and policymakers’ awareness about the importance of affordable homeownership. Events started on last Saturday with “Walk The Talk” and Sunday with special church worship services and continue events at local schools, meetings with local officials, community service projects, and concluding on Saturday, April 29 with “Operation Red Day”, a community housing expo, being held at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Consumers can talk with financial education specialists; mortgage lenders; housing counselors; insurance experts, and representatives from local government to learn about first-time homebuyer and available down payment assistance programs.

For more detailed information about Realtist Week activities in Houston, call 713-551-2092 or www.hbreahousingexpo.org . For more information on the Houston Black Real Estate Association contact the president, Kim Barnes-Henson at 713-742-2424 or president@hbreahouston.org. We thank you in advance for your support and participation. We look forward to hearing from you.

Like this: Like Loading...