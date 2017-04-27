Passage of Sanctuary Cities by Texas House is A declaration of Racism toward Latinos and a disaster for Texas economy

“It is incredible that Governor Abbott and Texas legislators Are trying to eliminate the ability of elected officials’ to decide what are the best policies for their respective communities. This is an encroachment on the local control of elected officials who campaigned and were elected on their policy ideas and agenda.

The idea of the governor to take away funds that are used to go after drug traffickers, gun runners, money launders, human traffickers, etc. from local law enforcement leaders will actually make Texas and the USA less safe! Especially when independent study after independent study has proven that the increased deportation efforts did not reduce the crime rate!

Comprehensive Immigration Reform with a pathway to citizenship remains the true solution to our illegal immigration problems.”

