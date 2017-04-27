Recapture issue is on the ballot through May 6

Saturday, April 22nd the Harris County Democratic Party hosted an extremely informative Funding the Future Forum on the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Recapture ballot initiative at Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Please be aware that early voting starts today! Early Voting will be from April 24th until May 2nd and Election Day is May 6th.

The local branch of the NAACP in a statement said that voters in Houston are not accustomed to having May elections so please tell your friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers to go vote. Below is a link to the early voting locations as well as a link to HISD that gives additional information on the issue for your review.

