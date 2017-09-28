GRANTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR INSTITUTIONS RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE HARVEY

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has announced that it will award up to $1 million in emergency grants to preserve humanities collections and help restore operations at libraries, museums, colleges, universities, and other cultural and historical institutions affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
Cultural institutions in FEMA-designated disaster areas can apply directly to NEH for streamlined emergency grants of up to $30,000 through the agency’s website. This special Chairman’s Emergency Grant opportunity will be open until December 31, 2017.
With significant support from NEH, Humanities Texas will also award fast-trackHurricane Recovery Grants to cultural and historical institutions in Texas that suffered damage and losses as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Requests of up to $3,000 will be reviewed within ten business days and awarded quickly. Larger grants are also possible. Eligible costs include cleanup, conservation, rental of temporary meeting space, and basic institutional and operational costs, such as purchasing equipment and replacing inventory, shelving, and roofing. Please see the Humanities Texas website for information on eligibility and instructions on how to apply:http://www.humanitiestexas.org/grants/hurricane-recovery-grants