TSU tops 10,500 students after focused recruitment campaign

HOUSTON (September 28, 2017) – Texas Southern University (TSU) announces a preliminary boost in enrollment for the Fall 2017 semester. More than 10,500 students have started class on campus after a late opening to the academic session following Hurricane Harvey.

The University welcomed 2,018 first-time freshmen in August, up 51% from 2016. All freshmen are taking a mandatory seminar course (FS 102) and are assigned to advisors who will use intrusive advising techniques to ensure that students stay on the pathway toward success and degree completion. There was a huge increase in first-time transfer students, up 31% from 2016. In addition to new students, continuing students at TSU persisted at a 2% higher rate over this time last year.

“Our targeted recruiting campaign in some of the largest minority ISDs in the state, along with strategic partnerships with community colleges have contributed enormously to our incoming class and transfer enrollment,” said TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane. “We are taking a holistic approach to supporting students from the moment they step on campus right through graduation.”

Texas Southern University has focused recruitment in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Beaumont, Port Arthur, and other cities in Texas. Continued transfer agreements with Houston Community College, Lone Star, San Jacinto and College of the Mainland have boosted the overall campaign and contributed greatly to incoming class and transfer enrollment. TSU also credits retention efforts that helped to increase fall-to-spring persistence rates from 78% to 85%. Critical community partnerships, along with alumni chapter involvement in Texas and across the country, have contributed to the overall effort. TSU alumni helped to recruit, nurture and encourage our students as they pursue and complete their education.

Texas Southern offers a range of academic programs – bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional – in aviation, business, communications, education, pharmacy and health sciences, engineering, science and technology, entertainment and law. TSU graduates include 27% of all African-American pharmacists and lawyers in Texas, more than other major universities in the state.

Texas Southern University is the heart and soul of Houston.