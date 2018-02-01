Dr. Bullard ranked among top urban planning professors

Dr. Robert D. Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at TSU, was ranked 11th in the top 25 rankings of urban planning faculty in the United States and Canada. Professor Bullard’s book, Dumping in Dixie: Race, Class and Environmental Quality” was ranked 8th on the top 25 rankings of cited publications by urban planning faculty. The rankings were compiled by Tom Sanchez of Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs using Google Scholar Citations. Click here for the complete rankings.

About Dr. Bullard:

Robert D. Bullard is the former Dean of the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University 2011-2016, he is currently Distinguished Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy. Prior to coming to TSU he was founding Director of the Environmental Justice Resource Center at Clark Atlanta University. He has been described as the father of environmental justice. He received his Ph.D. degree from Iowa State University. He is the author of seventeen books that address sustainable development, environmental racism, urban land use, industrial facility siting, community reinvestment, housing, transportation, climate justice, emergency response, smart growth, and regional equity.

