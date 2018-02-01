TSU recognizes Black History Month with celebration

Texas Southern is kicking off Black History Month with the Black History is Our History campaign. This initiative will recognize those who have contributed to the University’s rich 90-year history and the local, national and global community. Historical images and anecdotes will be highlighted around campus and the University’s publications, website, and social media platforms throughout February.

This campaign will continue TSU’s 90-year anniversary celebrat ion. TSU students, alumni, faculty, staff, and stakeholders are encouraged to submit any story ideas, photos, or memorabilia to support this effort. A calendar of events will be posted to keep the TSU community informed about all Black History Month events that will be held on campus.

Follow TSU on Facebook at @texassouthernuniversity, Twitter at @texassouthern, and Instagram at @texassouthern. For story ideas and calendar submissions, e-mail the TSU Office of Communications at media@tsu.edu.

