TSU’s Office of Continuing Education launches the Atty. Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute

The Office of Continuing Education has increased its online certificate programming with the addition of the Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute Virtual Campus (ARAELI). The institute’s e-learning certificates are designed to prepare students and lifelong learners for today’s competitive global entertainment and media marketplace.

ARAELI is a customized, self-paced program. Featured courses include artist promotion and representation management, music publishing, production and distribution, recording, performance agreements, merchandising, touring film and television agreements, and “Music in Cyberspace”.

“Texas Southern University is committed to supporting and exceeding the changing needs of our students due to the steady growth of online education and degree programs,” said TSU President Austin Lane. “Full online degree programs provide more flexibility in achieving a college education for our diverse community of learners.”

“With online education rapidly developing and the number of online educational programs increasing, Texas Southern University is committed to supporting and exceeding the current needs of our full-time and part-time students,” said Attorney Ricky Anderson. “The fully online certificate programs provide even more flexibility in achieving an advanced education for our diverse community of learners.”

Enrollment for ARAELI began on January 26, 2018. The programs are taught by experienced faculty and will be delivered through a virtual campus learning management system for online, blended and web-enhanced courses. The Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute is an educational partner with Aperion Global Institute.

Courses are available 24-hours a day, year-round through a self-paced e-learning licensed technology platform. ARAELI offers a flexible and accelerated online learning process for students and lifelong learners, within and outside the State of Texas.

About ARAELI

The Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute is an educational experience with prep tools for a career in the Entertainment Industry. And for the novice, it’s an introduction to creative concepts for those with an interest in learning introductory information regarding the Entertainment Industry. https://www.atty-raeli.com

About Texas Southern University Office of Continuing Education

The Office of Continuing Education is Texas Southern University’s administrative unit for essentially delivering non-credit courses, but we also offer courses for college credit through our Weekend College for non-traditional students seeking a degree. More specifically, our unit is designed to meet identifiable community needs in lifelong learning and professional development by providing educational opportunities for all qualifying individuals.

Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute™ is in partnership with Aperion Global Institute™

