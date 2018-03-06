EMILY’s List Statement on Democratic Primary Results in Texas’ 29th Congressional District



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, congratulated Sylvia Garcia on tonight’s primary election results in Texas’ 29th Congressional District. Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, released the following statement:



“Sylvia Garcia has dedicated her career to leveling the playing field for hardworking families, and her victory tonight is a sign that Texas voters are ready to elect strong women leaders who will fight for middle-class economic opportunity and hold the Trump administration accountable.”

“The EMILY’s List community was proud to support Sylvia Garcia during the primary and will continue to stand with her as she moves another step closer to making history as one of the first Latinas elected to Congress from Texas.”

During the primary, EMILY’s List’s voter mobilization and education project, WOMEN VOTE!, launched a bilingual digital program in support of Sylvia Garcia.



