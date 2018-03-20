Houston Black Real Estate Association celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Fair Housing Act during Its Annual “Realtist” Week, April 14 -21, 2018

Houston Realtists Focus on Growing Black Wealth Through Homeownership

Houston, Texas……… The Houston Black Real Estate Association, (HBREA) a local chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the country’s oldest, minority real estate trade association is planning a week-long series of events, April 14-21, 2018 in observance of the trade association’s dedication to increasing Black wealth through homeownership. This year, the association celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

In 1968, NAREB were the catalysts in bringing forward the ultimate lawsuit against the United States government that resulted in legislation of the Fair Housing Act. Without this Legislation, hundreds of Black families would still face the multitude of racism and discrimination. Culminating the 50th Anniversary, Realtists will meet with policymakers and elected officials to ensure that affordable and sustainable homeownership is supported legislatively, through regulatory or other city planning means.

HBREA chapter president Kimberley Barnes-Henson says, “Our efforts will seek to educate and inspire the public about the never-ending struggle for equality, Democracy in Housing, and NAREB/HBREA role in the landmark effort. We fully understand de-facto desegregation and institutional racism remains a pervasive problem throughout the United States. Thus, as we illuminate the accomplishments of the last 50th years, we ask everyone to join in our current efforts to increase Black homeownership, and improve social and economic conditions for all disenfranchised people.”

Homeownership for Black Americans has been on a steady decline since 2004 when it reached its peak of nearly 50%. As of the fourth quarter ending 2017 as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, the Black homeownership rate hovered nationally at 42.1% compared to the non-Hispanic White homeownership rate of just above 72.7%”.

As a result of these staggering numbers of Black homeownership “Realtist“ Week was created to combat the differences. President Barnes-Henson further says, “Realists” Week events and activities raise awareness that Black homeownership not only strengthens the economic fabric of our city, but also increases the desirability of Houston’s many neighborhoods”.

For more information regarding sponsorship and participation, contact HBREA, 713-551-2092. For media inquiry and to set-up interviews, contact Foston International, 866-922-2544 or jfoston@fostoninternational.com.

Like this: Like Loading...