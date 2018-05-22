Breaking News: Congresswoman Jackson Lee introduces emancipation national historic trail bill

CELEBRATING THE HISTORY OF TEXAS
(Ms. JACKSON LEE asked and was given permission to address the House
for 1 minute and to revise and extend her remarks.)
Ms. JACKSON LEE. Mr. Speaker, I have often come to this floor to
remind my colleagues of the devastation that the people of Texas have
experienced with Hurricane Harvey. I certainly don’t intend to ignore
our other friends in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, and
California who have experienced their own devastation, along with
Louisiana.
But I am excited today, Mr. Speaker, because I am introducing a bill
that celebrates the history of Texas. H.R. 4745 is the emancipation
national historic trail. Many people know that the Emancipation
Proclamation was not heard in Texas but for 2 years later in 1865.
This emancipation national historic trail recounts the journey of
many of those individuals: freed slaves going from the Osterman
Building and Reedy Chapel in Galveston, Texas; along Texas State
Highway 3, Interstate Highway 45 North, Freedmen’s Town, and
Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas; following the migration route of
newly freed slaves and other persons of African descent; from the major
19th century seaport of Galveston.
It is a collaboration with people from both parties throughout the
community. It is one of unity, Mr. Speaker. It is one where we are
coming together.
I look forward to passing this legislation with my colleagues–
Republicans and Democrats–because it is a celebration of the history
of Texas.”