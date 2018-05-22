Breaking News: Congresswoman Jackson Lee introduces emancipation national historic trail bill

CELEBRATING THE HISTORY OF TEXAS

(Ms. JACKSON LEE asked and was given permission to address the House

for 1 minute and to revise and extend her remarks.)

Ms. JACKSON LEE. Mr. Speaker, I have often come to this floor to

remind my colleagues of the devastation that the people of Texas have

experienced with Hurricane Harvey. I certainly don’t intend to ignore

our other friends in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, and

California who have experienced their own devastation, along with

Louisiana.

But I am excited today, Mr. Speaker, because I am introducing a bill

that celebrates the history of Texas. H.R. 4745 is the emancipation

national historic trail. Many people know that the Emancipation

Proclamation was not heard in Texas but for 2 years later in 1865.

This emancipation national historic trail recounts the journey of

many of those individuals: freed slaves going from the Osterman

Building and Reedy Chapel in Galveston, Texas; along Texas State

Highway 3, Interstate Highway 45 North, Freedmen’s Town, and

Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas; following the migration route of

newly freed slaves and other persons of African descent; from the major

19th century seaport of Galveston.

It is a collaboration with people from both parties throughout the

community. It is one of unity, Mr. Speaker. It is one where we are

coming together.

I look forward to passing this legislation with my colleagues–

Republicans and Democrats–because it is a celebration of the history

of Texas.”