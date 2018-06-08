City of Houston Announces the 2018 Liftoff Houston: Annual Business Plan Competition

Liftoff Houston is a competition that engages and empowers Houstonians seeking to start a new business in Houston by providing them with access to essential information, resources and the support necessary to develop a sound business plan toward realizing their goal. This annual competition is sponsored by Capital One Bank in partnership with the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO). Capital One Bank is providing cash prizes totaling $30,000 to the top three winning business plan submissions in the categories of Product, Service, and Innovation. Prizes of $10,000 will be awarded for each category. To be eligible, applicants must have a for-profit business that is less than a year old, has earned less than $10,000 in revenue, and is operated by owners who live within the Houston city limits. The top three finalists will receive much-needed capital to invest in their business. Entering the 2018 Liftoff Houston Start-Up Business Plan Competition is easy and free. Application submissions open Wednesday, June 6, 2018. All interested parties are required to complete and submit the application no later than 2 PM, Monday, July 16, 2018. To learn about the competition or to apply, visit www.Liftoffhouston.org or call 832-393-0954. The competition is five months long and is divided into four stages that include: orientation, workshops, mentoring, and business pitching. The workshops will be offered at various Houston Public Library locations and local entities citywide.