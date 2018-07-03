Dedicated Nintendo Switch console and mobile platforms, an unusual action game with pokemon in the main role, in which the game takes place in a world of voxels. The Pokemon Company is responsible for the development of Pokemon Quest android hack. Released on the Android platform Pokemon Quest is an unusual action game in which you can find inspiration with such titles as Minecraft or Pokemon Rumble. The production explores the world built with voxels (ie. Tumblecube Isle), we catch Pokemon (or rather caricatured, wokselowe thumbnails of these creatures) and roll clash with their participation. For the development of this title corresponds to the company The Pokémon Company. In the prepared for Android Pokemon Quest, we observe the action from an isometric perspective. We start the fun in our camp, which we develop and modify over time. After leaving the base, we have the freedom to explore the island and Tumblecube catching the creatures that inhabit it. We use captured creatures in battles with other players. This aspect of the game executed in real time, but it is worth noting that our control over the clashes is quite limited. We only have the option of charging the attack bar by pressing the button – then our creature starts the action by itself.

