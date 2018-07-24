FREE EBOOKS BLOG
Alex Dahl The Boy at the Door ebook
Language: English
Format: Tablet, phone, ereader, computer
This riveting psychological suspense debut by Alex Dahl asks the question, “how far would you go to hold on to what you have?”
Cecilia Wilborg has it all–a loving husband, two beautiful daughters, and a gorgeous home in an affluent Norwegian suburb. And she works hard to keep it all together. Too hard…
There is no room for mistakes in her life. Even taking home a little boy whose parents forgot to pick him up at the pool can put a crimp in Cecilia’s carefully planned schedule. Especially when she arrives at the address she was given
and finds an empty, abandoned house…
There’s nothing for Cecilia to do but to take the boy home with her, never realizing that soon his quiet presence and knowing eyes will trigger unwelcome memories from her past–and unravel her meticulously crafted life…
