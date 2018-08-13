Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi at the Moms Summit to Address the ‘For the People Agenda’

Washington, DC –Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget, and Ranking Member of House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, will convene interested stakeholders for the Moms Summit: Addressing the Needs of America’s Families with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. Today in America, moms face a plethora of issues that directly impact on their ability to raise happy, healthy families. From the rising costs of healthcare premiums, to the need to increase pay through strong economic growth, to the belief that elected officials are not responsive to the needs of its constituents, there are many facets to raising families which concern today’s mothers. These are separate and apart from the everyday concerns attendant to motherhood: like the quality of neighborhood schools, crime rates in communities and the cost of sending children to college. Join Congresswoman Jackson Lee, together with Leader Pelosi, to discuss Democrats’ ‘For the People’ agenda that advances solutions to the challenges facing today’s mother’s and families. Registration is required for this event. If you are interested in participating, please register at https://momssummit2018.eventbrite.com/

WHO: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee together with House Democratic LeaderNancy Pelosi.

WHAT: Join experts, academics and elected officials to discuss solutions for the challenges facing today’s mothers and their families.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Houston Community College – Central

1300 Holman Street

Houston, Texas 77004

