7th Back-to-School giveaway in District B

Students of all ages are invited to take advantage of free immunizations, health screenings, giveaways and live entertainment

HOUSTON, TX – On Saturday, August 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Jerry Davis, along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Black McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston (BMOA), Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Xi Alpha Omega Chapter, W.A.I.I.T, Harris Health, 20.10 Media, 93.7 The Beat, DJ Mr. Rogers, ASWAP and Bread of Life, will host a Backpack Giveaway for Houston area students at Tidwell Park, 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016.

Students of all ages are invited to attend this free event with their families to gear up for the upcoming school year with immunizations, boy’s haircuts, health screenings, dental hygiene kits, and furniture, clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpack giveaways. Families attending the event will also enjoy food and beverages provided by local area McDonald’s owner/operators, family-friendly games, face painting, a concert from 20.10 Media and an appearance by DJ Mr. Rogers.

“Education is incredibly important for the young people in our community,” said Jerry Davis, Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and Council Member of District B. “We’re excited to help families and students prepare for the upcoming school year and have teamed up with sponsors and supporters to give out free school supplies and food while everyone enjoys music and games.”

“The black McDonald’s owner/operators of Greater Houston are proud to partner once again with Mayor Pre Tem Davis to support this great event,” said BMOA President Dave Moss. “As local business people, we are deeply invested in our communities and want to make sure these children to have every opportunity to succeed in pursing their education.”

