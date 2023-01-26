8th Annual African American History Parade and Symposium Set 

HOUSTON SUN NEWS

The 8th annual and 2023 City-Wide African American History Parade and Symposium is held February 18, 2023, in downtown Houston. The Parade is at 10 a.m. at Texas and Hamilton near Minute Maid ballpark and the Lunch and Symposium is on the campus of Texas Southern University in the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs with lunch at 12 noon and Symposium at 12:30 p.m.

With history being taken out of schools instead of being taught, it is far more important to learn about African American History to find alternate ways for awareness and teaching. As a teenager growing up in Mississippi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took hold of both of my hands and said to me, four times, he repeated, “Whatever you do, do something, do something for the people, do something for the people, do something for the people, do something for the people.” Producing the City-Wide African American History Parade and Symposium is just one of my ways of ‘doing something for the people’.

“Real education means to inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better,” said, Carter G. Woodson, Ph.D. the father of Negro History Week in 1926, now African American History Month. Woodson also said, “No man knows what he can do until he tries.” Since 2016, the Houston Sun has ventured to teach African American History to diverse demographics in Houston by inviting all to participate in the African American History Parade and Symposium.

Each year we take our theme from the Study of Association for the Study of African American Life and History which was founded in 1915 by Carter G. Woodson. This year’s theme is Black Resistance, and we are encouraging youth from elementary, middle school and high school to write an essay and create art that displays the theme. Elements of Social Justice will be on display and discussed during the Parade, the Symposium, and in the youth papers. Students will receive scholarships and Awards will be issued for categories in the Parade.

With this Parade and Symposium, we aspire to take our city where it is and improve it through knowledge, engagement, and exposure. The Grand Marshal is Rev. Dr. Samuel H. Smith. Honorary chairpersons are Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Lee P. Brown, Attorney Gary Bledsoe and Merline Pietre, Ph.D., historian.