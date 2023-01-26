Posted on

The parade and symposium are set for Feb. 18, 2023 in downtown Houston and at TSU

The Houston Sun invites you to enter the African American History Parade, watch as a spectator and attend the symposium on February 18, 2023.
Join the 8th Annual African American Parade and Symposium
