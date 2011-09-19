Letters to the Editor

9 / 16 / 2011

Dear Editor:

This is a bittersweet victory. First of all let me say that I do not take pride in benig responsible for shutting any productve business down. However, it would give me a sigh of releif if shutting down this business saved lives in the Pleasantville community.

The results of the attached investigation, the alleged voluntary closings of the chemical plant and the abrupt trade-off of

Blentech purchasing the [8] out of [200] air conditioners for the senior citizens in Pleasantville that did not have ac at the request of Mayor Annise Parker, brings several questions to my mind:

1.How much was the fine?

2.Since I initiated the complaint, am I entitled to a percentage of the damages? [whistleblower or something]

3.Shouldn’t the residents that live along this section of the railroad track that were directly affected be entitled to damages?

4.Do we have grounds for a class action suit?

5.If he closes the business in Harris County and re-opens in Chambers County under another name, does that squash any possibilities of a lawsuit?

6.What is the statute of limitation(s) to bring suit in this type of matter?

7.How did the city benefit from by way of providing a/c for seniors from a complaint that I initiated? I’m happy seniors that needed ac were able to get them, but something doesn’t smell right.

I’m sure I’ll have more questions, but ………

Ms. Allen,

Houston, TX 770

Dear Ms. Allen:

Per your voice mail of this afternoon, the Blentech complaint investigation report prepared by the City of Houston, their Notice of Vio-lation letters, and Blentech’s written response are included in the attachment. It is noted that Blentech’s response dated January 26, 2011 indicated the owner made the decision to shut down the business at the Houston location and move to Chambers County.

Should you have questions about the attached documents, City of Houston personnel would be in the best position to provide answers as they were at the site, gathered documentation, and determined which violations could be alleged.

Regards,

Edgar E. (Ed) St. James, Jr.

Investigator, Waste Section

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Houston Region 12

Dear Editor:

I am responding to an article published in The Sun’s Vol29 August 19, 2011 in the Business Section and Know Your Legal Rights

“Weight Discrimination in the Workplace” written by Keryl Beryl/Meryl/Beryl Burgess Douglas. The article is so important in this day in time as the author says mostly Overweight people are looked down on. People believe that the more weight a person has makes them, less intelligent, less active, and useless. Obesity is an illness just like depression, or cancer. Majority of Americans are overweight. No one likes to be laughed at because of his or her appearance.

Smoking is a disease, which could lead to lung cancer. They only have to move 25 feet from a public building. Slender people get sick, and some do not move fast. Therefore, what is next, do we send obese people to camps and place yellow stars on them and remove them from earth?

I applaud you for writing about the discrimination of the Obese that are treated as a joke not as an illness that most do not have a control over.

Sincerely,

LaMona M.Johnson

Missouri City, TX 77489